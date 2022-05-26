Gortatleva, Moycullen will be without a supply of water this evening

Gortatleva water notice. Irish Water and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents in Gortatleva, Moycullen, that they will be without a supply of water this evening, Thursday 26th May from approximately 10pm until 4am on Friday 27th May to facilitate leak detection works on the watermain network.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.

For more notices click HERE.

Follow us on Twitter.