Low reservoir levels in Mid Galway RWSS, reduce water usage as much as possible

print

Galway County Council and Irish Water are appealing to households, farms and businesses served by the Mid Galway RWSS to reduce water usage as much as possible. Particular areas under the most pressure at present include Monivea, Abbeyknockmoy, Kiltullagh, Carrabane, Gurteen and surrounding areas. Low reservoir levels and increased demand may result in reduced water pressure and water outages in these areas. There is guidance and tips for conserving water available on www.water.ie/conservation.”

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these emergency restrictions.