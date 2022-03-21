Lisheenavalla will be with out a supply of water tomorrow

Irish Water and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents in Lisheenavalla & surrounding areas that they will be without a supply of water on Tuesday 22nd March, from approximately 9am until 5pm to facilitate leak repair works on the watermain network. The areas affected are Lisheenavalla, Gortatleva, Lissarulla, Caherlea, Cregcarragh, and Cashla.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.