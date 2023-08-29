Lifted: Boil Water Notice for Carna Kilkieran Regional Public Water Supply

A Boil Water Notice on the Carna Kilkieran Regional Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect. Following satisfactory water samples confirming that the drinking water is compliant with EU drinking water regulations, Uisce Éireann and Galway County Council, in consultation with the Health Service Executive, have lifted the notice. Customers can now resume normal use of the water supply.

The notice, which was issued on 19 August, was put in place to protect the health of customers following a deterioration in raw water quality.