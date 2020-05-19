Kilkerrin, Moylough to be without water today

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents & businesses in the Kilkerrin Moylough area that they will experience reduced water pressure or loss of water supply today, Tuesday 19th May, due to a burst watermain in the area. The townlands affected include Moylough, Cooloo, Trasternagh, Gorteenlahard, Laughil and surrounding areas. Efforts are being made to restore supply as quickly as possible. Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water regret any inconvenience that may be caused by these emergency works.

