Kilconly & surrounding areas will be without a supply of water today

Irish Water and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Kilconly & surrounding areas that they will be without a supply of water today, Thursday 14th October, due to a burst watermain in Caltragh, Caherlistrane. The areas affected include Kilconly, Liss , Logawannia, and Shrule Road, Headford. Repair works are underway this morning and supply will be restored as soon as possible.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these emergency works.