Glenamaddy will be without supply of water tomorrow

Irish Water and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Glenamaddy that they may experience loss of water pressure or interruption to their water supply on Thursday 18th November from approximately 9am until 5pm due to essential maintenance works at the Kiltullagh Reservoir. The areas affected include Derreen, Carrowntuber, and Kiltullagh.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.