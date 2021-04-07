Glenamaddy will be without a supply of water tomorrow

print

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Glenamaddy that they will experience intermittent interruptions to their water supply on Thursday 8th April from approximately 10am until 3pm to facilitate leak detection works on the existing watermain network. The areas affected include Glenamaddy, Ballinastack, Stonepark, Clooncon East, Clooncon West and surrounding areas. Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.