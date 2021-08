print

Galway County Council and Irish Water wish to advise residents and businesses in Glenamaddy and surrounding areas, including the Knockmaskehill Group Water Scheme, that they will be without a supply of water from Monday 30th August to Friday 3rd September during the hours of 10pm and 8am each night due to shortages in the public water supply Scheme.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these emergency restrictions.