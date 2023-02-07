Galway collection points for those in need in Türkiye

IN-KIND DONATIONS

The list of needs for the people who may wish to provide aid-in-kind from Ireland with the aim of extending a helping hand to those in need affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye is given below.

The in-kind donations, packed together with a list of contents, may well be delivered to the Turkish.

Embassy by mail or through in-person drop-off.

The in-kind donations will be sent to Türkiye through Turkish Airlines.

We thank everyone for their help and consideration.

WINTER CLOTHES (ADULT & KID) OTHER MATERIALS FOOD BOXES (CANNED FOOD)

Coats, tents, baby food, raincoats, bed, diapers, boots, mattresses (for tents) hygiene products, sweaters, blankets, sanitary pads, trousers, sleeping bags, gloves, vacuums, flasks, scarfs, beanies, socks, underwear.

Address: 8 Raglan Rd, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, D04 EA36

Phone: (01) 668 5240 for more information

Galway collection points:

Slemon’s Daybreak, Stripe, Furbogh, Galway, H91 H6DR

Stripe Cottage, Stripe Furbogh, Galway, H91 H7XY

Anfora, Liosban Industrial Estate, 35A Tuam Rd, Galway, H91 PK33