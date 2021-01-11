Ballinasloe will be without a supply of water Tuesday / Wednesday / Thursday

print

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Ballinasloe Town that they will experience intermittent interruptions to their water supply on Tuesday 12th January from approximately 9am until 5pm and again on Wednesday and Thursday nights (13th and 14th January) from approximately 9pm until 5am each night, to facilitate leak detection works on the watermain network. Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.