Essential maintenance repairs to take place on the Mid-Galway Regional Water Supply Scheme

Uisce Éireann and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses served by the Mid-Galway Regional Water Supply Scheme that, due to essential maintenance repairs between Mullagh Hill and Abbert North on Wednesday night 28th June, there will be a water outage affecting the following sections of the scheme: Killaclogher, Clough, Colemanstown, Tiaquin, Temple, Gurteen, Knockaboy, Attymon, Killimordaly, Cloonshecahill, Kiltullagh, Bresk, Esker, Carrowkeel, Caherhenryhoe, Carrabane, Cahertinny. The outage is due to last from 9pm-2am.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Uisce Éireann regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.