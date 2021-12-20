Irish Water and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Dunmore that they will be without a supply of water on Tuesday 21st December, from approximately 10am until 3pm to facilitate leak repair works on the watermain network. The areas affected include Cloonfad Rd, Abbeylands, Sion Hill, Friars Walk, Carnaseer and Ballintava.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.