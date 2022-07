“Over the Line” is our IMRO award-winning sports show, presented by ‘Coach’ Gerry Murphy and sports fanatic, George McDonagh. It provides up to the minute results, top analysis and sideline interviews delivered straight to you. “Over the Line” connects into every Galway GAA team, all of Connacht Rugby and Galway United matches and much more. Our expert Sports Team also delivers top class previews and lively reviews of National and International sports events. ⁠ ⁠ #TheSoundofGalway