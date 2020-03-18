Disruption to water supply in Cloonoo, Seefin and Clostoken areas

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise there will be disruption to water supply on Thursday March 19th, from 8.00am to 5.00pm in Cloonoo, Seefin and Clostoken (area between Craughwell and Loughrea) to facilitate essential works

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise in advance for any inconvenience that may be caused.

