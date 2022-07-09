Irish Water is continuing to see high levels of domestic, commercial and agricultural demand for treated drinking water on the Ballinasloe Regional Water Supply Scheme.

Irish Water and Galway County Council are appealing to residents, farmers, agricultural contractors, businesses and visitors to Ballinasloe town and surrounding areas to conserve water wherever possible to ensure a consistent supply for everyone. We are asking customers to only use water for essential use until further notice. The affected area includes Ballinasloe Town, Ballinure, Sheepwalk, Kiltormer, Laurencetown, Redmount Hill, Eyrecourt and Meelick.