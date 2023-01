Irish Water and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents in Curragh Court, Tuam that due to a burst watermain there is a water outage today while repair works are carried out. It is anticipated that water will be restored by 6pm approx. today.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.

