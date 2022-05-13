Cullairbaun Athenry water outage due to burst watermain

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise that due to a burst watermain at Cullairbaun Athenry, there is a water outage today in the area while repair works are carried out. The affected area is Cullairbaun Estate and Moanbaun Group Water Scheme. It is anticipated that water will not be restored until approximately 8pm this evening.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.