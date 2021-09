print

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Cregmore that they will be without a supply of water this afternoon, Tuesday 14th September, from approximately 12noon until 5pm to facilitate leak repair work on the watermain network at Cregmore National School.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these emergency works.