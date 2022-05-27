Craughwell will be without a supply of water Monday

Irish Water and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Craughwell Village and surrounding areas towards Derrydonnell, that they will experience intermittent interruptions to their water supply on Monday 30th May from 9am until 5pm to facilitate flushing of the watermain network.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.

For more notices click HERE.

Follow us on Twitter