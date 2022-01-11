Corrandulla will be without water supply this evening

Irish Water and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents in Corrandulla that they will be without a supply of water on Tuesday 11th January from approximately 8pm until 4am on Wednesday 12th January to facilitate leak detection works on the watermain network. The areas affected include Glenrevagh, Turloughgarve, Aucloggeen, Cartron, Kilgill, Cloonagh & Kilcahill.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.