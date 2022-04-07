Clonbur will be without a supply of water tonight from 10:30pm

Irish Water and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Clonbur that they will be without a supply of water today, Thursday 7th April, from approximately 10.30pm until 4am on Friday 8th April to facilitate leak detection works on the watermain network. There will be temporary traffic lights in operation on the R300 just north of Clonbur for the duration of the works.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.