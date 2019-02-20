Clarinbridge and surrounding areas will be without a supply of water

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents & businesses in Clarinbridge and surrounding areas that they will be without a supply of water of this evening, Wednesday 20th February from approximately 8pm until 4am on Thursday 21st February to facilitate essential maintenance of the existing watermain network. The areas affected include Clarinbridge, Kilcolgan, Ballinderreen, Roveagh, Tyrone, & Killeely.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.