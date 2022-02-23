Claregalway, Turloughmore, Lackagh, Corrofin and surrounding areas will be without a supply of water tomorrow – Friday

“Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Claregalway, Turloughmore, Lackagh, Corrofin and surrounding areas that they will be without a supply of water supply from 7pm on Thursday the 24th of February to 4am on Friday the 25th of February 2022, to allow for essential maintenance to the Tuam Regional Water Supply Scheme.

The areas affected include: Corofin, Curry, Mid-Galway Phase 3, Mullacuttra, Cahernashilleany/Kilrogue, Corrandulla (Eastern Area),Cloonmore, Carnmore, Cashla, Cloonacauneen, Menlo,Kiloughter, Moorepark, Cartymoore, Grange, Carnaun/Castle Ellen, Castlelambert, Lisheenavalla, Slievefin, Cahergown, including the following group water schemes Corraghy GWS, Claregalway 1+2 GWS Cloon GWS, Rockwood GWS, Kileen Brockey GWS Polkeen GWS, Carrawbrown GWS, Kiniska GWS, Coolarne GWS, Ballybanagher GWS, Bunnahevally GWS, Carnmore No. 2 GWS, Carnmore No.3 GWSGalway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these emergency works.”