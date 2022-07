Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Athenry that due to a burst watermain there will be a water outage today while repair works are carried out. The following areas are affected: Bridge Street

Abbey Row, Barrack Lane, Esker Road, Abbeyglen Estate and Farranablake Group Water Scheme. It is anticipated that water supply will be restored by 5pm this evening.