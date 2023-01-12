Boil water notice lifted for Gort Public Water Scheme

Irish Water and Galway County Council wish to notify all consumers on the Gort Public Water Scheme that following advice from the Health Service Executive the boil water notice imposed on the supply on the 12th of December 2022, is now lifted with immediate effect.

This notice only applies to consumers served by the Gort Public Water Supply.

Customers can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to this water notice. Further information is available on the Irish Water website at www.water.ie

