Following advice from the Health Service Executive, Uisce Éireann and Galway County Council are issuing a Boil Water Notice to protect consumers in the Mountpotter area of Tuam. This notice applies to a small number of consumers on the Tuam Regional Water Supply and does NOT apply to other areas on the Tuam RWSS. Water must be boiled before use. Full details including a map of the affected area is available on www.water.ie