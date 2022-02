Irish Water and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Eyrecourt that there is a Boil Water Notice in place with immediate effect due to low levels of residual chlorine detected in part of the water supply network. Further information on the Boil Water Notice is available on the Irish Water website (www.water.ie).

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused.