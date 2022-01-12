Barna will be without supply of water tomorrow

“Irish Water and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents in Barna that they will be without a supply of water on Thursday 13th January from approximately 8pm until 4am on Friday 14th January to facilitate leak detection works on the watermain network. The areas affected include Lacklea, Ahaglugger, Freeport, Lenarevagh, and Ballard East.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.”