Barna North will be without a supply of water on Wednesday 11th

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents & businesses in An Bearna Thuaidh (Barna North) that they will be without a supply of water on Wednesday 11th March from approximately 10am until 4pm to facilitate leak repair works on the existing watermain network. The following areas will be affected by the outage:An Forai Maola Thiar, An Forai Maola Thoir, and Troscaigh Thiar.Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water regret any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.

print