Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Ballyaghlea, Cloonlyon and surrounding areas of Ballygar that they will be without a supply of water on Monday 10th February from approximately 9.30am until 5pm to facilitate repair works on the watermain network.Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water regret any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.

