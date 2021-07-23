Ballinasloe Town, Laurencetown, Kiltormer, Eyrecourt, Clontuskert are to reduce water consumption

print

Galway County Council and Irish Water are appealing to households, farms and businesses served by the Ballinasloe RWSS and the Ballinasloe Town Supply to reduce water usage as much as possible. Particular areas under the most pressure at present include Ballinasloe Town, Laurencetown, Kiltormer, Eyrecourt, Clontuskert and surrounding areas. Low reservoir levels and increased demand may result in reduced water pressure and water outages in these areas. There is guidance and tips for conserving water available on www.water.ie/conservation.