Attymon and surrounding areas will be without a supply of water today

Galway County Council and Irish Water wish to advise residents and businesses in Attymon and surrounding areas that they will be without a supply of water on Thursday 1st July from approximately 7pm until midnight to facilitate repair works to the watermain network. The areas affected include Attymon, Kiltullagh, Lisduff, Carrabane, Killimordaly & surrounding areas.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these essential works.”