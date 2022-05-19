Athenry will be without a supply of water this evening from 8pm. Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise that due to essential maintenance works, there will be a planned water outage in Athenry on Thursday May 19th between 8pm and 12 midnight. The affected area is Caheroyan Road, Caheroyan Avenue, Caheroyan Drive, Sli an Chlairin and the area around Athenry Castle.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.

Keep up to date with the latest water notices here.

For Twitter updates click here.