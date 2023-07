Uisce Eireann and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents in Athenry that due to essential maintenance works there will be a water outage between 9am and 2pm on Friday July 21st . The affected area is Athenry town and out towards the Esker Road and also out towards the Craughwell Road. Parc na hAbhainn Housing Estate will also be affected.



Galway County Council working in partnership with Uisce Eireann wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused as a result.