An Spideal (Spiddal Village) and surrounding areas will experience water outages or reduced water pressure today, Wednesday 19th August

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in An Spideal (Spiddal Village) and surrounding areas that they will experience water outages or reduced water pressure today, Wednesday 19th August due to a burst watermain in the area.

Contractors are on site to carry out the repair works and it is expected to have supply fully restored by 4pm. Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these emergency works.