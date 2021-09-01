Ahascragh and Caltra will be without a supply of water today until 3pm

print

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Ahascragh and Caltra that they will be without a supply of water today, Wednesday 1st September, from approximately 10am until 3pm to facilitate leak repair works on a burst watermain at Caltra Road, Ahascragh. The area affected is from the Lurgan booster pump station to Caltra.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these emergency works.