Not all heroes wear capes – some just wear yellow.

Thousands of Daffodil Day volunteers will take to the street on March 23rd to raise vital funds to support cancer patients. For 24 years in a row, James Gilleran or ‘Daff Man’, as he is better known, has stood on Dublin’s O’Connell Street in his bright yellow flower costume, selling thousands of daffodils.

Like many families across Ireland, James has personal experience of cancer. He explained “It was the death of my father Mel and my aunt Maureen from cancer over 20 years ago which prompted me into wanting to help the Irish Cancer Society. They both died on Christmas Eve, several years apart.”

James Gilleran has stood on Dublin’s O’Connell Street in his bright yellow flower costume for 24 years.

Another volunteer who has been fundraising for decades is Dora Bracken. She kick-started her fundraising 30 years ago after her hairdresser was diagnosed with cancer. Since then Dora and her sister Harriet Baitson have taken to the streets for Daffodil Day, come rain or shine.

Dora can be spotted fundraising, come rain or shine.

In their amazing support of the Society, they honour their father, their sister, and Dora’s husband, all who passed away as a result of cancer at a young age. Their efforts have helped fund important cancer research to ensure more lives are not cut short from cancer.

These are just some of the amazing Irish Cancer Society supporters who will be collecting on Daffodil Day, which is sponsored by Boots Ireland. Buy a daffodil on the day, donate now here or text ‘Daff’ to 50300 to donate €4. Text costs €4.

Irish Cancer Society will receive a minimum of €3.60.

Service Provider: LIKECHARITY.

Helpline: 076 6805278.

Your support saves lives.