Some non-urgent surgeries cancelled at UHG amid overcrowding

Galway bay fm newsroom -The HSE is cancelling some non-urgent surgery at hospitals across the county – including in Galway- in a bid to reduce the trolley crisis.

It’s after the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation counted 714 patients on trolleys and wards this morning.

The Health Minister Simon Harris says the poor weather made a bad situation worse.

The INMO says the health service is at breaking point as UHG creaks under the pressure of severe overcrowding this afternoon.

Over-crowding levels at hospitals across the country have reached a new record today – with 714 people waiting for beds.

According to the INMO, the worst affected is University Hospital Limerick where 80 patients are on trolleys followed by University Hospital Galway which has 45.

UHG management is urging patients not to attend the hospital today unless absolutely necessary

UHG has regularly featured as one of the most overcrowded hospitals in the country in terms of trolley figures.

It comes as over 600 people were waiting for beds every day last week.

The General Secretary of the INMO Phil Ni’Sheaghda says the situation is at breaking point.

Meanwhile, Nursing Homes Ireland says a snapshot survey has revealed that at least 29 beds are available within 15 nursing homes across Galway as acute hospitals suffer.

In total, there are 35 private and voluntary nursing homes across the county providing specialist step-down and long-stay care.

Nursing Homes Ireland has written to the Health Minister and the HSE to inform them of bed availability.

Nationally, a snapshot survey informed of over 530 beds being available withign 114 nursing homes across the country which could be used to accommodate patients discharged from hospitals to free up acute bed spaces.