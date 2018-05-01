Nominees announced for 2017/18 Connacht Rugby Awards

The 2017/18 Connacht Rugby Awards Ball takes place at the Galmont Hotel & Spa in Galway on Sunday May 6th, and we’re delighted to now confirm the 42 nominees who are up for awards on the night.

There are 16 awards in total, ranging from U18s through to referees, coaches, junior, club, academy and pro player level.

The nominees are as follows:

Connacht Rugby U18 Player of the Year

Darragh Murray – Buccaneers

Niall Carney – Galway Corinthians

Conor O’Shaughnessy – Galwegians

Connacht Rugby U19 Player of the Year

Colm Reilly – Ballinasloe

Niall Murray – Buccaneers

Cian Huxford – Galway Corinthians

Connacht Rugby U18 Girls Player of the Year

Aine Galvin

Kayley Mannion

Lily Brady

Connacht Rugby Referee of the Year

Karol Collins

Mark Fitzgerald

Gerry Geraghty

Connacht Rugby Coach of the Year

Dave Newman & JP Leonard – Ballina

Ross Mannion – Sligo

Greg Glynn – Loughrea

Connacht Rugby Women’s Club Player of the Year

Karen Douglas – NUIG RFC

Edel McMahon – Galwegians

Ursula Sammon – Castlebar

Connacht Rugby Women’s Player of the Year

Alison Miller

Grainne Egan

Nichola Fryday

Connacht Rugby Junior Player of the Year

Fergal Tully – Ballina

Ian McDonagh – Connemara

Aidan Leech – Creggs

Connacht Rugby Senior Club Player of the Year

Martin Staunton – Buccaneers

Manu Parkin – Sligo

John Maloney – Galwegians

Connacht Rugby Club of the Year

Ballina RFC

Sligo RFC

Creggs RFC

Connacht Rugby Academy Player of the Year

Cillian Gallagher – Galway Corinthians

Kieran Joyce – Galway Corinthians

Paul Boyle – Buccaneers

Connacht Rugby Try of the Year

Ultan Dillane v Ulster (23/12/17)

Jack Carty v Brive (9/12/17)

Niyi Adeolokun v Cheetahs (4/11/17)

Connacht Rugby Fans’ Player of the Year

Jarrad Butler

Jack Carty

Tom Farrell

Connacht Rugby Players’ Player of the Year

Tom McCartney

Jarrad Butler

Matt Healy

Two further awards that will be presented on the night include the Lifetime Contribution to Rugby Award, and the Connacht Rugby Unsung Hero Award.

Tickets for this Black Tie event are on general sale at a cost of €100 per person. To book call 091 561568.