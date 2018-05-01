Nominees announced for 2017/18 Connacht Rugby Awards

The 2017/18 Connacht Rugby Awards Ball takes place at the Galmont Hotel & Spa in Galway on Sunday May 6th, and we’re delighted to now confirm the 42 nominees who are up for awards on the night.
There are 16 awards in total, ranging from U18s through to referees, coaches, junior, club, academy and pro player level.
The nominees are as follows:
Connacht Rugby U18 Player of the Year
Darragh Murray – Buccaneers
Niall Carney – Galway Corinthians
Conor O’Shaughnessy – Galwegians
Connacht Rugby U19 Player of the Year
Colm Reilly – Ballinasloe
Niall Murray – Buccaneers
Cian Huxford – Galway Corinthians
Connacht Rugby U18 Girls Player of the Year
Aine Galvin
Kayley Mannion
Lily Brady
Connacht Rugby Referee of the Year
Karol Collins
Mark Fitzgerald
Gerry Geraghty
Connacht Rugby Coach of the Year
Dave Newman & JP Leonard – Ballina
Ross Mannion – Sligo
Greg Glynn – Loughrea
Connacht Rugby Women’s Club Player of the Year
Karen Douglas – NUIG RFC
Edel McMahon – Galwegians
Ursula Sammon – Castlebar
Connacht Rugby Women’s Player of the Year
Alison Miller
Grainne Egan
Nichola Fryday
Connacht Rugby Junior Player of the Year
Fergal Tully – Ballina
Ian McDonagh – Connemara
Aidan Leech – Creggs
Connacht Rugby Senior Club Player of the Year
Martin Staunton – Buccaneers
Manu Parkin – Sligo
John Maloney – Galwegians
Connacht Rugby Club of the Year
Ballina RFC
Sligo RFC
Creggs RFC
Connacht Rugby Academy Player of the Year
Cillian Gallagher – Galway Corinthians
Kieran Joyce – Galway Corinthians
Paul Boyle – Buccaneers
Connacht Rugby Try of the Year
Ultan Dillane v Ulster (23/12/17)
Jack Carty v Brive (9/12/17)
Niyi Adeolokun v Cheetahs (4/11/17)
Connacht Rugby Fans’ Player of the Year
Jarrad Butler
Jack Carty
Tom Farrell
Connacht Rugby Players’ Player of the Year
Tom McCartney
Jarrad Butler
Matt Healy
Two further awards that will be presented on the night include the Lifetime Contribution to Rugby Award, and the Connacht Rugby Unsung Hero Award.
Tickets for this Black Tie event are on general sale at a cost of €100 per person. To book call 091 561568.