Nominations open to fill Seanad seat left vacant by Trevor O’Clochartaigh

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nominations have opened to fill the Seanad seat left vacant by the resignation of former Galway senator, Trevor O’Clochartaigh.

Minister Eoghan Muprhy has announced that orders have been made to hold by-elections for the former Galway senators seat, as well as that of retired senator Denis Landy.

Only Dail and Seanad members are permitted to vote in Seanad by-elections.

Nominations must be made by March 27th at noon, and Seanad returning officer will sit for ruling on nominations on April 6th.

Ballot papers will be issued on April 13th, and the poll will close at 11am on April 27th.