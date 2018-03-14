15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Nominations open to fill Seanad seat left vacant by Trevor O’Clochartaigh

By GBFM News
March 14, 2018

Time posted: 9:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nominations have opened to fill the Seanad seat left vacant by the resignation of former Galway senator, Trevor O’Clochartaigh.

Minister Eoghan Muprhy has announced that orders have been made to hold by-elections for the former Galway senators seat, as well as that of retired senator Denis Landy.

Only Dail and Seanad members are permitted to vote in Seanad by-elections.

Nominations must be made by March 27th at noon, and Seanad returning officer will sit for ruling on nominations on April 6th.

Ballot papers will be issued on April 13th, and the poll will close at 11am on April 27th.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices, Wednesday 14th March, 2018 9:00am
March 13, 2018
New volunteers sought for Galway Patient Council as public hospitals under sustained pressure
March 13, 2018
UHG to host malnutrition awareness event
March 13, 2018
More time allowed to complete major Athenry housing development

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 14, 2018
Cheltenham – Day 2 Preview
March 14, 2018
All-Ireland Club Final Preview – Corofin in search of Third Andy Merrigan Cup – The Chairman
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK