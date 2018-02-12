Nominations for Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards Close Next Monday, February 19

10 Award Categories Offering €84,000 in Prize-Money

Nominations can be Completed Online

Nominations for the 2018 Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards close next Monday, February 19 at 5pm. The awards encompass 10 categories, which carry total prize-money of €84,000, an increase of €4,500 on 2017.

Nominations can be completed online at www.studandstablestaffawards.ie. Nomination forms can also be downloaded from the website and can be returned to the Marketing Department in Horse Racing Ireland, no later than 5pm next Monday.

Former racehorse trainer Sandra Hughes is this year’s Ambassador for the awards. Over the past number of weeks Sandra has been visiting racing yards and stud farms across the country to encourage as many nominations as possible.

The 2018 awards will take place in the Knightsbrook Hotel in Trim, County Meath on Monday, May 21.

Chairman of the Irish Stablestaff Association, Bernard Caldwell, said: “With only a week to go to the nominations deadline, I would encourage everyone in the industry, including stable staff, trainers, breeders, owners and managers to nominate their colleagues, in order to recognise the great employees we have in our industry. Online nomination is easy and only takes a few minutes but must be completed by the deadline of 5pm next Monday.”

SANDRA HUGHES

Daughter of the late Dessie Hughes, Sandra took over the licence after her father died in November 2014 and enjoyed instant success at the top level thanks to Lieutenant Colonel, who landed the Grade 1 Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse and the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown a few weeks later.

Her most famous triumph came in the 2015 BoyleSports Irish Grand National with Thunder And Roses, who scooped the prestigious prize under Katie Walsh at odds of 20-1.

TEN AWARD CATEGORIES

1. Racecourse Award

The Racecourse Award will be chosen by the Irish Stable Staff Association based on a quality programme survey with the purpose of setting quality standards for stable staff at all racecourses in Ireland. The racecourse with the highest score will win the Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Racecourse Award.

Prize: €2,500 to be spent on upgrades of facilities which will benefit stable employees

2. Racing and Breeding Support Services Award

An award to an individual who works in any support service role within the thoroughbred racing and breeding sectors. This includes, but is not limited to, veterinary practices, farriers, horse transport, sales companies, horse dentists, physiotherapist and racing administration staff. (racecourses, HRI and Turf Club employees)

Qualities:

Consistently high standards of work

Positive interactions with stud and racing stable personnel

Examples of contributing to employer’s and/or client’s success in breeding and/or racing

Prize: Trophy and €5,000 to the winner. The two runners-up will receive €1,000 each.

3. Administration Award

An award to an individual who works in an administration role in the thoroughbred breeding and racing sector.

Qualities:

High standard of organisational, time-management and communication skills

Attention to detail and systems/process driven

Suggests innovations and efficiencies

Positive interactions in the workplace with a team spirit approach

Examples of contributing to employer’s success in breeding and/or racing

Prize: Trophy and €5,000 to the winner and €3,000 to the winner’s yard/stud/company to be divided amongst yard/stud/company employees. The two runners-up will receive €1,000 each.

4. Newcomer Award (Stud and Stable employees)

An award to an individual who has been working in any area of the thoroughbred racing and/or breeding sector for less than five years as of Friday 10th February 2017 and who has shown commitment to and ambition for a career in the industry including a desire to improve and progress their skills and knowledge.

Qualities:

Enthusiasm and motivation

Evidence of a desire to improve and progress skills and knowledge

Team spirit approach in the workplace

Willingness to learn with examples of involvement in industry events and activities

Prize: Trophy and €2,500 to the winner and €1,000 to the winner’s yard/stud to be divided amongst yard/stud employees. The two runners-up will receive €500 each. The Newcomer Award winner will also receive a five day educational tour to Dubai with flights and accommodation included.

5. Horse Care Award (stud and stable employees)

An award to an individual working in a thoroughbred racing yard or stud farm who has shown talent for horsemanship, dedication, reliability, team spirit and attention to detail in their care of horses.

Qualities:

Dedication to horse welfare/rehabilitation in the workplace

Observant and intuitive with good attention to detail

Ability to work on own initiative

Patient and flexible with good communication skills

Positive influence in the workplace with good team spirit approach

Consistently observes high standards of health and safety in the workplace

Examples of working with sick and injured horses

Prize: Trophy and €5,000 to the winner and €3,000 to the winner’s yard/stud to be divided amongst yard/stud employees. The two runners-up will receive €1,000 each.

6. In the Saddle Award (stud and stable employees)

An award to an individual working in a thoroughbred racing yard or stud farm who has shown exceptional horsemanship, dedication, team spirit and skill in the saddle such as breaking horses and/or riding-out.

Qualities:

Work well as part of a team with good communication skills

Consistently observes high standards of health and safety in the workplace

Willingness to learn

Examples of exceptional horsemanship and riding skills

Prize: Trophy and €5,000 to the winner and €3,000 to the winner’s yard/stud to be divided amongst yard/stud employees. The two runners-up will receive €1,000 each.

7. Travelling Head Person Award

An award to an individual working as a Travelling Head Lad/Lass who, while representing their employer at the racecourse, sets and maintains high standards of horsemanship; organisational and communication skills and attention to detail.

Qualities:

Observant and intuitive in relation to horse care and welfare

High standard of organisational skills and attention to detail

Works well with a team with good communication skills

Consistently observes high standards of health and safety in the yard, on the road and at the racecourse

Examples of contribution to employer’s success

Prize: Trophy and €5,000 to the winner and €3,000 to the winner’s yard to be divided amongst yard employees. The two runners-up will receive €1,000 each.

8. Leads by Example Award (stud and stable employees)

An award to an individual in a supervisory or managerial role in a thoroughbred racing yard or stud farm who has displayed leadership, team spirit and positive interpersonal skills.

Qualities:

High standard of management skills including organisation and communication

Sets clear goals and cultivates a team-oriented approach to achieve them

Motivates and mentors fellow employees and is valued as a role model in the workplace

Consistently observes high standards of health and safety in the workplace

Examples of positive influences on an individual’s and/or a team’s performance

Prize: Trophy and €5,000 to the winner and €3,000 to the winner’s yard/stud to be divided amongst yard/stud employees. The two runners-up will receive €1,000 each.

9. Dedication to Racing and Breeding Award

An award for an individual who has worked for a minimum of twenty years in a full-time position in any area of the thoroughbred breeding and/or racing sectors. Nominees must be currently working in the industry, although persons currently working part-time (minimum 20 hours per week), having previously served 20 years full-time, may be included.

Qualities:

Commitment, dedication and enthusiasm

Extensive industry experience

Consistently observes high standards of health and safety in the workplace

Examples of how the nominee plays a pivotal role in their employer’s success

Prize: Trophy and €5,000 to the winner and €3,000 to the winner’s yard/stud to be divided amongst yard/stud employees. The two runners-up will receive €1,000 each.

10. Irish Racing Excellence Award

Will be presented to one of the winners of the Administration, Newcomer, Horse Care, In the Saddle, Travelling Head Person, Leads by Example and Dedication to Racing and Breeding Awards who is, in the opinion of the judging panel, the most deserving of recognition for their commitment, hard work, and ongoing contribution to the high standards and reputation of the Irish thoroughbred industry.

Prize: Trophy and €5,000 to the winner and €5,000 to the winner’s yard/stud to be divided amongst yard/stud employees.