No significant impact on Galway so far after Storm Callum makes landfall

By GBFM News
October 12, 2018

Time posted: 8:11 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – While thousands of homes nationwide are without power after Storm Callum made landfall last night – Galway has so far escaped the brunt of the storm.

There are no reported power outages across the county – as well as no major obstructions or debris reported across the road network.

However, wet and windy conditions are expected to continue this morning – and a status orange warning remains in place for Galway until 5 this evening.

The City Council is warning that road closures remain in place – as high tides are due this morning – despite the removal of barriers and bollards overnight by motorists.

30 thousand homes and businesses nationwide are without power this morning – mostly in the south of the country.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
