No patient safety concerns at Merlin Park Hospital over case of Legionnaires disease

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE says there are no patient safety concerns following an investigation into a case of Legionaires disease likely acquired at Merlin Park.

Although the source and site of the infection cannot be verified, the main risk of exposure in hospital would be using a shower.

Legionaires disease is a rare and severe form of pneumonia which infects about 10 people every year in Ireland – and is mostly contracted abroad.

The case reported at Merlin Park Hospital last month would be the first time a case has been detected at a Galway hospital.

The HSE says all patients who attended Merlin Park within a three week period prior to the case in June have been identified.

To date, none has presented with symptoms and the HSE says there are no current patient safety concerns.

It also adds that following the incident, a review has been carried out of water systems at Merlin Park and additional measures have been put in place.

