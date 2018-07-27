15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

No patient safety concerns at Merlin Park Hospital over case of Legionnaires disease

By GBFM News
July 27, 2018

Time posted: 1:25 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE says there are no patient safety concerns following an investigation into a case of Legionaires disease likely acquired at Merlin Park.

Although the source and site of the infection cannot be verified, the main risk of exposure in hospital would be using a shower.

Legionaires disease is a rare and severe form of pneumonia which infects about 10 people every year in Ireland – and is mostly contracted abroad.

The case reported at Merlin Park Hospital last month would be the first time a case has been detected at a Galway hospital.

The HSE says all patients who attended Merlin Park within a three week period prior to the case in June have been identified.

To date, none has presented with symptoms and the HSE says there are no current patient safety concerns.

It also adds that following the incident, a review has been carried out of water systems at Merlin Park and additional measures have been put in place.

For more on this story tune in at 2…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
EirGrid to Reward Four GAA Clubs with Digital Clock and Scoreboard
July 27, 2018
Medical technology company approved to expand in Dangan
July 27, 2018
Connemara salmon farm may face legal challenge over water extraction plan
July 27, 2018
Galway city council announces new festival for the city

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 27, 2018
EirGrid to Reward Four GAA Clubs with Digital Clock and Scoreboard
July 27, 2018
Three Galway Golfers Included As GUI Name Ireland 11 For Boys Home Internationals At Royal Dornoch
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK