Galway Bay fm newsroom – No arrests have yet been made in the investigation of a serious assault in the city during Race Week.

A young man was attacked at the Spanish Arch on Thursday the 2nd of August at approximately 10.30pm.

The victim was treated for facial lacerations and a possible broken nose at University Hospital Galway.

Garda Ciara Carey is urging anyone who may have any information to contact them at Mill Street Garda Station.