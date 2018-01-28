15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Nine year survey reveals Galway’s top schools

By GBFM News
January 28, 2018

Time posted: 1:53 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s top schools have been revealed.

The Sunday Independent’s School League Tables ranks schools nationwide based on third level placements between 2009 and 2017.

In the city, the top 5 schools are:

Salerno Secondary School, Salthill and Colaiste na Coiribe, Knocknacarra both at 98% placed in third level; Colaiste Iognad “The Jes”, Sea Road at 95%; St Josephs College “The Bish”, Nuns Island at 93% and Dominican College, Taylors Hill at 89%.

Meanwhile, in the county, the top 5 placements are:

Colaiste Ghobnait, Inisheer with a third level placement rate of 100%; Calasanctius College, Oranmore and Presentation College, Athenry both at 91%; Garbally College, Ballinasloe at 89%; and Ardscoil Mhuire, Ballinasloe and Holy Rosary College, Mountbellew both at 87%.

Salerno Secondary School, Colaiste na Coiribe, Colasite Iognaid “The Jes”, St Josephs “The Bish”, Calasanctius College and Presentation College Athenry are also all included in the top 10 schools in Connacht.

Meanwhile, Salerno Secondary School, Colaiste na Coiribe, and Colaiste Iognaid “The Jes” are also included in the top 20 non-fee paying schools in Ireland.

Colaiste Mhuire in Ballygar is included in a list of the top 10 most improved schools nationwide since 2009 – rising from 58 to 100% third level placement.

A full list can be found in The Sunday Independent’s School League Tables.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
