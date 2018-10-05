Newly formed committee to campaign for community centre in Newcastle

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A newly-formed committee is to campaign for a community centre in the Newcastle area.

The Newcastle Combined Community Association held its AGM this week where a new board of directors and new committee members were appointed.

The group feels a community centre is needed following the recent closure of the Westwood Hotel.

The new board says they will now prioritise the development plans of the centre before presenting them to a general meeting of members for approval.

Chairperson of the committee, Seamus Davey, says a community centre is badly needed