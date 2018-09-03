15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Newcastle community centre campaign group to hold AGM next month

By GBFM News
September 3, 2018

Time posted: 11:39 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city community group campaigning for a community centre for the Newcastle area is to hold an AGM next month.

The Newcastle Combined Community Association will elect a new committee at the meeting which is scheduled to take place on October 2nd.

A site for the centre was provided by the city council next to the Croi building in Moyola Lane over a decade ago.

However, despite the group’s efforts, the project didn’t advance.

The AGM will take place at Croí House, Moyola Lane on Wednesday October 2nd at 8pm.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
