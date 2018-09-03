Newcastle community centre campaign group to hold AGM next month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city community group campaigning for a community centre for the Newcastle area is to hold an AGM next month.

The Newcastle Combined Community Association will elect a new committee at the meeting which is scheduled to take place on October 2nd.

A site for the centre was provided by the city council next to the Croi building in Moyola Lane over a decade ago.

However, despite the group’s efforts, the project didn’t advance.

The AGM will take place at Croí House, Moyola Lane on Wednesday October 2nd at 8pm.