New volunteers sought for Galway Patient Council as public hospitals under sustained pressure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway University Hospitals Group is seeking volunteers to be part of its Patient Council.

Some members of the current Patient Council are nearing the end of their term, and the Saolta group is seeking new members.

The recruitment comes as the public health system saw a record 714 patients on trolleys this week – with UHG among the worst affected hospitals in Ireland.

The aim of the Patient Council is to work with the HSE to identify current and future opportunities to improve the care experience for patients, families and caregivers who use the services of UHG and Merlin Park Hospital.

The body serves in an advisory capacity, making recommendations which aim to improve services for patients at both facilities.

Between seven and ten people participate in the council, and work with the hospital management team.

The council meets bi-monthly, with a minimum of six meetings a year.

CEO of Croí Neil Johnson is chair of the Patient Council – he says the recent national patient survey has shown the positive effect the council has had at UHG.

TO APPLY, EMAIL [email protected]