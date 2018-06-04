New state of the art Doolin to Aran ferry to arrive from France tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new, state of the art 3 million euro ferry to serve the Aran Islands will arrive in Doolin tomorrow morning. (Tues 5/6)

The vessel will be making its journey from a ship building yard in western France.

The Star of Doolin is a 26 meter vessel with 200 seats – and is tailored for international tourists with multi-lingual voice and visual guide systems.

The eco-friendly vessel has been commissioned by the Garrihy’s family run-business, Doolin2Aran Ferries, based in northwest Clare.

They say it’s the largest, fastest and most environmentally friendly cruise vessel to ever break waves at Doolin.

The ferry has been built in La Rochelle, France, and will stop in Brest and Dingle before arriving in Doolin at around 8.30 tomorrow morning.